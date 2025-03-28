We got a little distracted with the Nintendo Direct yesterday and ran out of time to take a look at the latest Japanese charts — sorry! Fortunately, Famitsu's latest numbers paint a chart picture that's worth the wait.
There has been quite the shake-up this week, with a bunch of newbies arriving in the top 10. Expectedly, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition comes out on top of them all, putting up 74,689 sales and pushing the reigning champ, Monster Hunter Wilds, down into fourth.
Fourth, you say? Yes, Capcom's latest has been booted a further two places by the arrival of Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, for which the PS5 and Switch releases landed a podium spot — heck even the PS4 release made it to seventh.
The top 10 also sees first appearances for Assassin's Creed Shadows and Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, which land in fifth and eighth respectively. Quite the week for newbies, eh?
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:
The hardware charts see the Switch OLED return to the top spot after a few weeks of tough competition from the PS5. Even combining the two system's respective SKUs can't lean things in Sony's favour this week, with the Switch OLED, Lite and standard models adding together for 30,504, while the three PS5 options hit 15,212.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (17th - 23rd Mar)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|18,808
|8,889,054
|2
|PlayStation 5
|
9,558
|5,616,308
|3
|Switch Lite
|7,433
|6,496,781
|4
|
Switch
|4,263
|20,078,991
|
5
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|
3,510
|185,728
|
6
|PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|2,144
|961,016
|
7
|
Xbox Series S
|182
|333,515
|
8
|Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|51
|20,043
|
9
|Xbox Series X
|
19
|319,620
|
10
|PlayStation 4
|
18
|7,929,354