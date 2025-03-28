We got a little distracted with the Nintendo Direct yesterday and ran out of time to take a look at the latest Japanese charts — sorry! Fortunately, Famitsu's latest numbers paint a chart picture that's worth the wait.

There has been quite the shake-up this week, with a bunch of newbies arriving in the top 10. Expectedly, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition comes out on top of them all, putting up 74,689 sales and pushing the reigning champ, Monster Hunter Wilds, down into fourth.

Fourth, you say? Yes, Capcom's latest has been booted a further two places by the arrival of Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, for which the PS5 and Switch releases landed a podium spot — heck even the PS4 release made it to seventh.

The top 10 also sees first appearances for Assassin's Creed Shadows and Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, which land in fifth and eighth respectively. Quite the week for newbies, eh?

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (17th - 23rd Mar) Total Unit Sales 1 Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Switch 74,689 NEW 2

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land PS5 27,810 NEW 3 Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Switch 26,315 NEW 4 Monster Hunter Wilds PS5 20,621 763,490 5 Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 17,701 NEW 6 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 9,214 1,237,762 7 Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land PS4 6,949 NEW 8 Bleach PS5 6,079 NEW 9 Minecraft Switch 5,876 3,838,839 10 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Switch 5,803 237,853

The hardware charts see the Switch OLED return to the top spot after a few weeks of tough competition from the PS5. Even combining the two system's respective SKUs can't lean things in Sony's favour this week, with the Switch OLED, Lite and standard models adding together for 30,504, while the three PS5 options hit 15,212.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (17th - 23rd Mar) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 18,808 8,889,054 2 PlayStation 5 9,558 5,616,308 3 Switch Lite 7,433 6,496,781 4 Switch 4,263 20,078,991 5 PlayStation 5 Pro 3,510 185,728 6 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 2,144 961,016 7 Xbox Series S 182 333,515 8 Xbox Series X Digital Edition 51 20,043 9 Xbox Series X 19 319,620 10 PlayStation 4 18 7,929,354

