Famitsu has published the latest boxed charts for Japan, and as expected, Monster Hunter Wilds retains its position at the top of the pile.

In fact, the only newcomer this week is Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth – Fullland of Water and Light, a game that is almost certainly an early contender for the longest title of 2025. Still, it looks pretty fun if you want to check out some gameplay videos over on YouTube.

Suikoden I & II Remaster falls down to number three this week, which allows Super Mario Party Jamboree to once again climb the ranks to land at number two. Meanwhile, the rest of the top ten is made up of evergreen titles that, at this point, we're not surprised to see.

Except maybe Donkey Kong Country Returns HD; we thought that one would fall off a cliff after just a few weeks. Fair play, Nintendo.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (10th - 16th Mar) Total Unit Sales 1 Monster Hunter Wilds PS5 40,632 742,869 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 8,772 1,228,548 3 Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Switch 7,330 46,214 4 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Switch 6,938 232,050 5 Minecraft Switch 5,851 3,832,963 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 5,590 6,283,003 7 Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Switch 4,351 5,538,030 8 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 3,794 8,089,216 9 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch 3,048 5,732,749 10 Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth – Fullland of Water and Light Switch 2,524 NEW

The PS5 has once again topped the hardware charts this week with a further 19,262 unit sales. However, if we combine the sales across all three SKUs, the Switch actually managed to outsell the PS5 by just 35 units. PS5 managed a total of 27,863, while Switch managed 27,898. What a heated battle!

We know the tide will turn in Nintendo's favour even more when the Switch 2 launches. But goodness, if we keep getting these kinds of figures in the coming weeks, it's going to be a thrilling race until the big launch.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (10th - 16th Mar) Total Unit Sales 1 PlayStation 5 19,262 5,606,750 2 Switch OLED Model 17,439 8,870,246 3 Switch Lite 6,741 6,489,348 4 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 4,352 957,872 5 PlayStation 5 Pro 4,249 182,218 6 Switch 3,718 20,074,728 7 Xbox Series S 236 333,333 8 Xbox Series X Digital Edition 58 19,992 9 Xbox Series X 39 319,601 10 PlayStation 4 19 7,929,336

< Previous charts