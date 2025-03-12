In case you missed it, Natsume announced in January it would be releasing a "cozy bundle" for the Nintendo Switch featuring the 3DS titles Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley and Harvest Moon: Skytree Village.

This new package, now optimised for Switch, comes with updated UI, updated controls, and higher resolutions textures and effects". In a new announcement today, Natsume has confirmed this bundle will arrive digitally and physically in June 2025 and also shared the first screenshots of each title. So, here's a look:

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley

"Originally released in 2014 for the Nintendo 3DS, The Lost Valley takes you on a journey to restore the missing seasons of a magical valley. After seeking shelter from a snowstorm, you awaken to find a mysterious Harvest Sprite buried in the snow. Together, you'll embark on a mission to return all four seasons, gathering help from villagers, Harvest Sprites, the Harvest Goddess, and even the King of the Underworld!"

Harvest Moon: Skytree Village

"Launched in 2016 for the 3DS, Skytree Village immerses you in a once-thriving oasis now on the brink of collapse. The Harvest Goddess has lost her power, and the land is dry and desolate. It's up to you to restore the seven Skytrees to revive the Goddess and bring life back to the land."

Once again, this package will arrive on the Switch this June (it will also include DLC). Pre-orders are now live on the Natsume Store for $65.00 and you'll also receive a free Acrylic Standee: