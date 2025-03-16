Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club has won the best "adventure" game award at the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards for 2024.
Apart from this, Pokémon Legends: Z-A took out the most anticipated title, the platformer Nine Sols won best indie and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth took out multiple awards including the Game of the Year. Here's the full list of winners across each category:
- Game of the Year - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- MVC (Best Game Developer/Studio) - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth team
- Scenario Category - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Graphics Category - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Music Category - Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Voice Actor Category - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Maaya Sakamoto (Aerith)
- Character Category - Tifa Lockhart - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Online Games Category - Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Action - Astro Bot
- Action Adventure - Rise of the Ronin
- Adventure Category - Emio - The Smiling Man
- RPG Category - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Game App Category - Zenless Zone Zero
- Indie Game Category - Nine Sols
- Rookie Division - Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Famitsu/Dengeki Special Award - Doraemon's Dorayaki Shop Story
- 2025 Titles to Look Forward to - Pokémon Legends: Z-A
If you're curious to know more about Emio, you can check out our review here on Nintendo Life, where we gave it 7 out of 10 stars. There's also a demo you can try out if you haven't already played it.
"Once this troubling and intriguing story has its hooks in you (remember there are three demos to try if you're unsure), it's hard to put down. And that, at the end of the day, is all Tantei Club fans will be looking for."