Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club has won the best "adventure" game award at the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards for 2024.

Apart from this, Pokémon Legends: Z-A took out the most anticipated title, the platformer Nine Sols won best indie and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth took out multiple awards including the Game of the Year. Here's the full list of winners across each category:

Game of the Year - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

MVC (Best Game Developer/Studio) - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth team

team Scenario Category - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Graphics Category - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Music Category - Metaphor: ReFantazio

Voice Actor Category - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth , Maaya Sakamoto (Aerith)

, Maaya Sakamoto (Aerith) Character Category - Tifa Lockhart - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Online Games Category - Final Fantasy XIV Online

Action - Astro Bot

Action Adventure - Rise of the Ronin

Adventure Category - Emio - The Smiling Man

RPG Category - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Game App Category - Zenless Zone Zero

Indie Game Category - Nine Sols

Rookie Division - Metaphor: ReFantazio

Famitsu/Dengeki Special Award - Doraemon's Dorayaki Shop Story

2025 Titles to Look Forward to - Pokémon Legends: Z-A

If you're curious to know more about Emio, you can check out our review here on Nintendo Life, where we gave it 7 out of 10 stars. There's also a demo you can try out if you haven't already played it.