It seems an almost impossible notion to consider, but with the Nintendo Switch celebrating its eighth birthday today, it's now merely two years away from being a decade old. A decade. That's simply absurd.
It would be oh-so easy to remark on how the console is an ageing relic at this point that's in dire need of an upgrade, but heck, we know said upgrade is coming later this year in the form of the Nintendo Switch 2. So instead, we'd like to briefly focus on how utterly incredible Nintendo's humble hybrid system really is.
The numbers speak for themselves. The Switch has, at the time of writing, sold over 150 million units since its release on 3rd March 2017. That makes it Nintendo's best-selling home console of all time and the third best-selling platform full stop, sitting just behind the Nintendo DS and Sony's PlayStation 2; a console so mysterious, it gained a further 5 million sales over a decade after is discontinuation. Bizarre.
We're not here to be bitter, however. Though we're confident the Switch will eventually surpass the Nintendo DS – even after its successor launches – that PS2 figure is a little bit out of reach for our liking. But that's okay. Nintendo won't be fussed about the Switch becoming the best-selling console of all time, regardless of such an achievement might look on CVs. It's all about the money, baby.
Casting aside the sales figures for a moment, however, the Switch is home to one of the most incredible libraries of first and third-party games (and, admittedly, a heap of absolute trash). Yes, we can talk about the likes of Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Metroid Dread until the cows come home, but we've also seen a number of remarkable revivals in the form of Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, New Pokémon Snap, and... F-Zero 99? Look, it's the best we're going to get for the time being, just take it.
Looking at third-party, you've got what arguably might be the best entry in Capcom's flagship franchise with Monster Hunter Rise, nearly the entire slate of mainline Final Fantasy games, three Persona titles, one of the best compilations of all time with Atari 50, seemingly impossible ports of titles like The Witcher III, DOOM Eternal, and Civilization VII, and so, so many more.
It really is impossible to comprehend just how extensive the Switch library really is. It completely mitigates the obvious lack of power the console has undoubtedly struggled with over the years, with the hybrid nature of the device actually making it many gamers' go-to machine. And the best part? It'll all (well, mostly all) be playable on the Switch 2 via backwards compatibility when the successor launches later this year.
In just a few months time, the Switch will have doubled the lifespan of Nintendo's beloved, misunderstood Wii U. To say that the console successfully turned the Big N's fortunes around would be a gross understatement, and with the company's aggressive focus on expanding its reach with movies and theme parks, we'd say that Nintendo's best years is still ahead of it.
We can't wait to see what the next eight years bring.
Do you have any special memories of the Switch from the last eight years? How do you think the Switch 2 will fare by comparison? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.
Thx, I didn't feel old enough already today
Happy birthday, non sentient object! Thank you for all of your years of service!
I bought my Switch in the midst of the pandemic and it was the best purchase i could make.
I absolutely love the Switch. It has become my favorite console of all time. It kind of ruined traditional console gaming for me. With Switch 2 I honestly wonder if my PS5 will even be useful to me.
great article that shows how the switch is just such an astounding console. its huge catalog and gimmicks are truly impressive, the switch will be forever remembered as one of the greats! and im thankful to it for being there whenever, and to bringing people together, to unite. here’s to a great eight years with the switch 2, that hopefully begins soon! champagne 🥂😻 imaginary clinks of course!
I bought my Switch Lite 12th of march 2020 (the day before the covid lock down in Denmark). I actually got it 20 € off which is kind of weird to think of now. But I guess covid helped Switch sales a lot.
8 years..... Makes me feel really really old...
These past 8 years have been some of my best, and some of my worst. There were points I wasn't sure where my life would take me, yet through it all, I had my Switch to provide me a sense of peace and happiness. (At a time when my depression was only getting worse.) Genuinely, this little console has brought so much joy to me when I needed it most, not to mention it got me more involved with the Nintendo community. This generation has become so special to me, and has become a core memory. If it weren't for the Switch, I wouldn't have been introduced to so many amazing people, so many incredible games, it really helped shape my taste in games as I know it. Lastly, if it weren't for the Switch, I wouldn't have been introduced to Etika and the JoyConBoyz community, who helped me pull through one of the darkest times of my life and helped me embrace the side of me I was afraid to show. All stemming from this teensy little console. Thanks for all the memories Switch 1, here's to many, many more with the Switch 2. I look forward to sharing them with you all. <3
I had been out of console gaming since original Xbox. I bought the Switch for my son‘s birthday July 2019 with no prior research. Then I found out they were about to release an updated version and since it was still within the return window I took it back and got the V2. I had fun playing with him, and eventually got the Zelda OLED myself, and also got him the white OLED. So now we have three in the house, one on each TV.
Ah, early 2017. Back when I was too busy with Minecraft and Lego Dimensions to care about Nintendo. Nowadays, that couldn't be further from the truth, but it makes me look back on years gone by and realize how good I had it back then.
One of my favorite days, I remember like it was yesterday. Waiting by the front door for target delivery to arrive. I was 29yrs old, I felt like I was 9.
10/10 from me. It’s my favorite system to play platformers and JRPG’s on. First Nintendo console I had since the GameCube and I’ve absolutely loved it. Been a great 5 years with the system and eagerly anticipating the Switch 2. Happy 8 years Switch!
What a day. What a generation. What a guy.
I got a couple of pre-orders in just in case there was an allocation issue prior to launch day, with the idea of cancelling one when I get the first dispatch notice. Well, they both got dispatched within five minutes of each other, so I ended up with two of them on March 3rd. 😅
This made me realise this is the first Nintendo "handheld" I didn't replace or upgrade.
GB-Pocket-Color
GBA-GBA SP
DS-DSLite
Well done my day 1 Switch, you have served me well... No idea what's going to come of you, I fear trapped in the Labo fishing game that my daughter loves (and is upset doesn't "work" with the lite)
3DS-N3DS
Wow 8 years. We’re all going to be dust and forgotten sooner than we know it.
@abe_hikura You should have. The OLED was an incredible upgrade.
Such a fantastic platform, easy 10/10 for me.
I went to the midnight launch at my local GameStop (since shuttered) just to get my pro controller and BOTW - I had to wait a few days till my Switch console delivered from Target.
No single game console has given me this much joy since the NES.
Happy 8th Birthday, Nintendo Swith!! (as my daughter used to call it). 😄
Was day one for me then upgraded to the OLED Switch model.
Switch 2 best be worth the wait and more so Nintendos own big AAA release day games.
I have my fingers crossed as not as convinced as I used to be with the big N.
I don’t want any 4K remasters just new AAA please Nintendo from you.
Been there since day 1, bought 253 physical games and a good 70 digital games, it’s my most played console alongside my ps5.
I’ll be there day 1 for Switch 2 again, it was my best purchase and the OLED made it even better.
The garbage online play kept my ranking at a 9 instead of the 10 I'd like to give.
My time with Switch has been excellent, love being able to play what used to be TV console games in handheld and whenever I feel like it (usually just for the games I play to exercise and when I meet with my friends) also on TV and doing so quickly unlike on previous Nintendo systems, but what arguably matters even more is its extensive library of great Nintendo, third-party and indie games - there are some aspects that could be better like more power to let more intensive games run better, optional customization and so on... and that's exactly why I'm so excited for Switch 2 as much as I'm enjoying my current Switch - the power for sure will be improved by it and potentially also other aspects while keeping and expanding on the current library so it could be outstanding!
It's been one hell of a generation. 2017-2023 had so many bangers, and even as the Switch is winding down, it's doing so gracefully. Third party support has also been great on Switch, probably the best on Nintendo since SNES.
Playing a triple A game like botw outside of my home was revolutionary. Before that I was relegated to emulators on my phone. A defining moment in gaming history considering all the copycats to come out since, I feel.
I'm gonna be completely honest and say 8/10, only because some pet peeves of mine and the fact Metroid Prime 4: Beyond hasn't been released yet (that's the game that made me buy a Switch), though its coming soon.
I have a bit of a love-hate relationship with the Switch. I got mine on the night of December 29th, 2019 (might as well have waited until 2020 to fire it up for the first time), a few months before the pandemic hit my area, which I survived until April 2021 with Luigi's Mansion 3, Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tetris 99 physical, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Cuphead, the NSO games and a few Arcade Archives.
The games that I normally would love to play such as Mario Odyssey and Smash Bros. Ultimate didn't do much to hype me, it wasn't until I played Metroid Dread and Kirby and the Forgotten Land in 2022 that made me glad I got a Switch.
Looking back, I think I bought a Switch out of peer presure and not because I actually wanted one.
Regardless, it has its place in my collection and plan to upgrade to an OLED, hopefully by the time Metroid Prime 4: Beyond comes out. Switch 2 be damned.
We've definitely been happy with our Switch.
Lots and lots of co-op games for the family.
Lots of platformers for me to play.
I'm hoping that Switch 2 is also successful and that makes the Big N have to keep the Switch games / eshop and on-line active for a long while. LOL.
ie. Hoping this is only the halfway point for the Switch lifetime.
The Nintendo Switch was the only system I got on launch day, and with my personal time and money budgets, there may never be another console that warrants such a rush. I lost my mind seeing the announcement for it on the Wii U eshop, so I was excited to be in that (admittedly short) line outside my local to Target to pick up the Nintendo Switch. Of course, I had to wait until after school to play it , but it was still worth it. 2017 was my favorite Switch year by far, with Sonic Mania's eshop release starting my obsession with the blue blur. All that to say, happy birthday, Nintendo Switch!
Happy birthday Nintendo Switch!
