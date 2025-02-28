After a pretty meaty delay (happy end of the week, everyone!), we finally have an updated look at the UK physical gaming charts, and it's a relatively quiet one for Nintendo.

A couple of new releases have squeezed their way into the top 40 this week, with Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii snatching silver and Dog Man: Mission Impawsible landing in 28th.

Otherwise, it's business as usual. EA Sports FC 25 still holds the crown and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps Nintendo in the top three by claiming third place. In fact, its a pretty quiet top 10 for the Big N this time, with a lot of the Switch big hitters sitting in the 10-20 range. If only we had some new games to get us all excited, eh? Or a new console... we're not fussy.

But that's quite enough chattering! Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 44%, Switch 31%, PS4 19%, Xbox Series 5% NEW 2 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii 5 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 3 5 Kingdom Come Deliverance II 10 6 Minecraft 9 7 Super Mario Party Jamboree 18 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 12 9 Grand Theft Auto V 11 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 8 11 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 51%, PS4 16%, PS5 16%, Xbox Series 9% - 12 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 98%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 1%, PS4 0% 34 13 Sonic x Shadow Generations Switch 44%, PS5 35%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 7% 17 14 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 14 15 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD 15 16 Nintendo Switch Sports

38 17 Star Wars Outlaws

16 18 It Takes Two Switch 51%, PS4 49%, Xbox Series 0% 28 19 Dragon Age: The Veilguard - 20 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 96%, Xbox Series 3%, Switch 2% 22 21 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 51%, Switch 37%, Xbox Series 8%, PS4 4% 31 22 Silent Hill 2 19 23 WWE 2K24

- 24 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 4 25 Rugby 25

24 26 Astro Bot

- 27 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 69%, PS4 31% NEW 28 Dog Man: Mission Impawsible Switch 82%, PS5 18% 2 29 Civilization VII PS5 59%, Switch 23%, Xbox Series 11%, PC 7% 21 30 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

20 31 MySims Cozy Bundle

- 32 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 77%, PS5 14%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 3% 35 33 Super Mario Odyssey

32 34 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

27 35 LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 58%, PS5 20%, PS4 17%, Xbox Series 3% 13 36 EA Sports UFC 5

23 37 Madden NFL 25 33 38 The Wither III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - 39 Red Dead Redemption PS4 64, Switch 36% 26 40 F1 24

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.