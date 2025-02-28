After a pretty meaty delay (happy end of the week, everyone!), we finally have an updated look at the UK physical gaming charts, and it's a relatively quiet one for Nintendo.
A couple of new releases have squeezed their way into the top 40 this week, with Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii snatching silver and Dog Man: Mission Impawsible landing in 28th.
Otherwise, it's business as usual. EA Sports FC 25 still holds the crown and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps Nintendo in the top three by claiming third place. In fact, its a pretty quiet top 10 for the Big N this time, with a lot of the Switch big hitters sitting in the 10-20 range. If only we had some new games to get us all excited, eh? Or a new console... we're not fussy.
But that's quite enough chattering! Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 44%, Switch 31%, PS4 19%, Xbox Series 5%
|
NEW
|2
|Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
|
5
|3
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
6
|4
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
3
|5
|Kingdom Come Deliverance II
|
10
|6
|Minecraft
|
9
|7
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|18
|8
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
12
|9
|Grand Theft Auto V
|11
|10
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|8
|11
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 51%, PS4 16%, PS5 16%, Xbox Series 9%
|
-
|12
|EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 98%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 1%, PS4 0%
|
34
|13
|Sonic x Shadow Generations
|Switch 44%, PS5 35%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 7%
|
17
|14
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
14
|15
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|15
|16
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
38
|17
|Star Wars Outlaws
|16
|18
|It Takes Two
|Switch 51%, PS4 49%, Xbox Series 0%
|
28
|19
|Dragon Age: The Veilguard
|
-
|20
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 96%, Xbox Series 3%, Switch 2%
|22
|21
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 51%, Switch 37%, Xbox Series 8%, PS4 4%
|
31
|22
|Silent Hill 2
|
19
|23
|WWE 2K24
|
-
|24
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
4
|25
|Rugby 25
|
24
|26
|Astro Bot
|
-
|27
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|Switch 69%, PS4 31%
|
NEW
|28
|Dog Man: Mission Impawsible
|Switch 82%, PS5 18%
|
2
|29
|Civilization VII
|PS5 59%, Switch 23%, Xbox Series 11%, PC 7%
|
21
|30
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|
20
|31
|MySims Cozy Bundle
|-
|32
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 77%, PS5 14%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 3%
|
35
|33
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
32
|34
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
27
|35
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 58%, PS5 20%, PS4 17%, Xbox Series 3%
|
13
|36
|EA Sports UFC 5
|
23
|37
|Madden NFL 25
|
33
|38
|The Wither III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|39
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 64, Switch 36%
|
26
|40
|F1 24
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
MK11 still selling like that speaks volumes! MK1 is trash! & i saw it coming when they first revealed that weak trailer of it, and was called a troll and poor for it. i guess a lot of people are poor and trolls then, or they just know what a bad game is 😂
Love to see the new Like a Dragon debuting in second!
Also happy to see 8 Deluxe in 3rd, Jamboree in 7th, New Horizons in 10th, Hogwarts Legacy in 11th and Generations in 13th and both still selling the best on Switch, Wonder in 14th, Country Returns in 15th, Switch Sports in 16th, It Takes Two in 18th and selling the most on Switch etc.!
Switch software still doing incredibly well, and hardware too, reading between the lines. Massive fall for Civ VII.
Wow to see Astro Bot not making the top 25 is sad.
