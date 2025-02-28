Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Battle
Image: Nintendo

After a pretty meaty delay (happy end of the week, everyone!), we finally have an updated look at the UK physical gaming charts, and it's a relatively quiet one for Nintendo.

A couple of new releases have squeezed their way into the top 40 this week, with Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii snatching silver and Dog Man: Mission Impawsible landing in 28th.

Otherwise, it's business as usual. EA Sports FC 25 still holds the crown and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps Nintendo in the top three by claiming third place. In fact, its a pretty quiet top 10 for the Big N this time, with a lot of the Switch big hitters sitting in the 10-20 range. If only we had some new games to get us all excited, eh? Or a new console... we're not fussy.

But that's quite enough chattering! Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

1

 1 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 44%, Switch 31%, PS4 19%, Xbox Series 5%

NEW

 2 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

5

 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6

 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

3

 5 Kingdom Come Deliverance II

10

 6 Minecraft

9

 7 Super Mario Party Jamboree
18 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

12

 9 Grand Theft Auto V
11 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons
8 11 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 51%, PS4 16%, PS5 16%, Xbox Series 9%

-

 12 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 98%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 1%, PS4 0%

34

 13 Sonic x Shadow Generations Switch 44%, PS5 35%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 7%

17

 14 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

14

 15 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
15 16 Nintendo Switch Sports

38

 17 Star Wars Outlaws
16 18 It Takes Two Switch 51%, PS4 49%, Xbox Series 0%

28

 19 Dragon Age: The Veilguard

-

 20 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 96%, Xbox Series 3%, Switch 2%
22 21 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 51%, Switch 37%, Xbox Series 8%, PS4 4%

31

 22 Silent Hill 2

19

 23 WWE 2K24

-

 24 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

4

 25 Rugby 25

24

 26 Astro Bot

-

 27 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 69%, PS4 31%

NEW

 28 Dog Man: Mission Impawsible Switch 82%, PS5 18%

2

 29 Civilization VII PS5 59%, Switch 23%, Xbox Series 11%, PC 7%

21

 30 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

20

 31 MySims Cozy Bundle
- 32 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 77%, PS5 14%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 3%

35

 33 Super Mario Odyssey

32

 34 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

27

 35 LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 58%, PS5 20%, PS4 17%, Xbox Series 3%

13

 36 EA Sports UFC 5

23

 37 Madden NFL 25

33

 38 The Wither III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 39 Red Dead Redemption PS4 64, Switch 36%

26

 40 F1 24

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.