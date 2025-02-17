This week in the UK, Sid Meier's Civilization VII makes its debut and starts off strong at number 2, beating the likes of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but not quite able to topple the might of EA Sports FC 25.

Still, can't complain, and the Switch version in particular has done pretty well, outselling PC and Xbox to claim 27% of the overall platform split. Granted, PC is barely operational in retail spaces these days, and Xbox... well, neither is Xbox, to be honest. We'll take the win, though.

Elsewhere, It Takes Two saw a nice bump in sales to re-enter the charts at number 16, The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II made its debut at 25, and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD continues its gradual downward trend.

Here's a look at this week's full top 40, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 36%, PS5 33%, PS4 23%, Xbox 7% NEW 2 Civilization VII PS5 47%, Switch 27%, PC 17%, Xbox 10% 1 3 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II NEW 4 Rugby 25 3 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 7 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - 7 Payday 3 4 8 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 39%, PS5 24%, PS4 19%, Xbox 11% 5 9 Super Mario Party Jamboree 6 10 Minecraft 10 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 12 12 Grand Theft Auto V - 13 EA Sports UFC 5 9 14 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD 11 15 Nintendo Switch Sports - 16 It Takes Two Switch 71%, PS4 29% 14 17 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 13 18 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 52%, PS4 32%, Xbox 16%, Switch 1% 16 19 WWE 2K24 17 20 MySims Cozy Bundle 19 21 Warrhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 23 22 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 48%, Switch 30%, Xbox 15%, PS5 8% - 23 Madden NLF 25 18 24 Astro Bot NEW 25 The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II PS5 69%, Switch 21%, PS4 9% - 26 F1 24 22 27 Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 61%, PS5 32%, PS4 6%, Xbox 1% 26 28 Dragon Age: The Veilguard 8 29 Sniper Elite: Resistance 15 30 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 99%, PS5 1% - 31 Silent Hill 2

- 32 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

35 33 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

21 34 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 58%, PS5 28%, PS4 7%, Xbox 6% 20 35 Super Mario Odyssey

27 36 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

25 37 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 38 Star Wars Outlaws

- 39 Sonic Superstars Switch 78%, PS5 11%, PS4 7%, Xbox 4% - 40 NHL 25



[Compiled by GfK]

