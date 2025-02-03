It's time for another look at the UK charts and, with 2025 well underway, new releases are coming thick and fast to shake things up.

It's Sniper Elite: Resistance that has taken the top spot in its debut week this time, pushing last week's champ, Black Ops 6, down into third and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD all the way down to seventh.

The Nintendo familiar faces still dominate the top 10, mind you, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo Switch Sports putting up a good fight.

Here's a look at this week's full top 40, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Sniper Elite: Resistance 2 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 1 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 4 4 Super Mario Party Jamboree 6 5 Minecraft 8 6 Grand Theft Auto V 3 7 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD 9 8 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 10 9 Nintendo Switch Sports 11 10 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 16 11 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 46%, Switch 29%, PS4 18%, Xbox Series 7% 14 12 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 48%, PS5 32%, Xbox Series 12%, PS4 8% 13 13 Just Dance 2024 Edition Switch 97%, PS5 3% 18 14 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 46%, PS5 24%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 11% 21 15 Astro Bot 22 16 WWE 2K24 29 17 Super Mario Odyssey 30 18 Red Dead Redemption PS4 61%, Switch 39% 32 19 Black Myth: Wukong 26 20 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 28 21 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 27 22 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 71%, Switch 15%, PS4 9%, Xbox Series 5% 24 23 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 23 24 Dark Souls Trilogy - 25 Life is Strange: Double Exposure Switch 96%, PS5 3%, Xbox Series 0% 38 26 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 25 27 Red Dead Redemption 2

37 28 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12 29 LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 67%, PS5 20%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 1% - 30 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

33 31 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PS4 44%, Switch 38%, Xbox Series 18% 31 32 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Switch 89%, PS4 10%, Xbox One 1% - 33 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

- 34 Dead Island 2

- 35 Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game Switch 55%, PS4 23%, PS5 22% 19 36 Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Switch 60%, PS5 40%, Xbox Series 5% 34 37 Pokémon Scarlet

36 38 Pokémon Violet

- 39 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

- 40 Minecraft: PlayStation Edition



[Compiled by GfK]

