It's time for another look at the UK charts and, with 2025 well underway, new releases are coming thick and fast to shake things up.
It's Sniper Elite: Resistance that has taken the top spot in its debut week this time, pushing last week's champ, Black Ops 6, down into third and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD all the way down to seventh.
The Nintendo familiar faces still dominate the top 10, mind you, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo Switch Sports putting up a good fight.
Here's a look at this week's full top 40, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|Sniper Elite: Resistance
|
2
|2
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
1
|3
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
4
|4
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
6
|5
|Minecraft
|
8
|6
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
3
|7
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|
9
|8
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
10
|9
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
11
|10
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
16
|11
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 46%, Switch 29%, PS4 18%, Xbox Series 7%
|
14
|12
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 48%, PS5 32%, Xbox Series 12%, PS4 8%
|
13
|13
|Just Dance 2024 Edition
|Switch 97%, PS5 3%
|
18
|14
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 46%, PS5 24%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 11%
|
21
|15
|Astro Bot
|
22
|16
|WWE 2K24
|
29
|17
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
30
|18
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 61%, Switch 39%
|
32
|19
|Black Myth: Wukong
|
26
|20
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
28
|21
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
27
|22
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 71%, Switch 15%, PS4 9%, Xbox Series 5%
|
24
|23
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|
23
|24
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
-
|25
|Life is Strange: Double Exposure
|Switch 96%, PS5 3%, Xbox Series 0%
|
38
|26
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
25
|27
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
37
|28
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|
12
|29
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 67%, PS5 20%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 1%
|
-
|30
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|
33
|31
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|PS4 44%, Switch 38%, Xbox Series 18%
|
31
|32
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|Switch 89%, PS4 10%, Xbox One 1%
|
-
|33
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
-
|34
|Dead Island 2
|-
|35
|Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game
|Switch 55%, PS4 23%, PS5 22%
|
19
|36
|Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
|Switch 60%, PS5 40%, Xbox Series 5%
|
34
|37
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
36
|38
|Pokémon Violet
|
-
|39
|Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
|
-
|40
|Minecraft: PlayStation Edition
[Compiled by GfK]