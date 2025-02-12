Following its December release, Nightdive Studios has now rolled out a new update for The Thing: Remastered on Switch and multiple other platforms.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the studio's official website. As you can see, there's even some "optimized performance" for the Switch version of the game:

The Thing: Remastered - Patch 1.1 (11th Feb 2025)

Patch 1.1 for The Thing: Remastered is now available on consoles!

GENERAL

Fixed the Conspiracy Theorist achievement. Old saved games are retroactively fixed!

Fixed a softlock where Stolls would stop running to the black tech lab door.

Fixed a crash after detonating the C4 on the airstrip level.

Fixed a rare intermittent crash when fighting Thing beasts.

Added a “Most Recent” button to the load game menu, so it’s easier to load your latest save.

Autosaves now contain the name of the level they were saved on, instead of just “Autosave”.

Fixed a bug where characters would sometimes become unable to step up onto higher surfaces after falling off of the curbs in the roadway tunnel.

Fixed a crash when quitting the game.

Fixed a bug where bindings would be missing from the input options on first launch.

Fixed a crash in Strata Medibay when Fisk dies before telling you the code.

Fixed Blake’s hand clipping with his sleeve in the first cutscene with Faraday.

Fixed a bug where the second camera angle would fail to activate during the weather station cutscene, allowing you to interrupt it and recruit yourself.

Improved performance when querying dynamic game options.

Moved the game version information to the options menu, off of the interstitial screen.

Decreased the visibility of the game version information so it is less intrusive.

Reimplemented the pan upwards when the game over screen is visible.

Updated Colin’s Fate achievement description.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an oversight where weapon firing rates were not properly respected when mashing the fire button. Excluding the pistol.

Ammo and health dispensers now dispense fewer clips and medipacks depending on the difficulty. This can be changed at any time during gameplay.

Marked some grenades as “volatile” so that they explode when damaged, like the original game, to fix a quirk where grenades placed for cinematic purposes would not explode.

Changed the direction Blake faces after ending the cutscene in the weather station level.

LEVELS

Fixed an oversight where an explosive barrel would explode when passing through the tripwire of an already exploded tripmine charge in the penultimate level.

Hid the out of bounds “Back Door Key” item that looked like a document in the submersible level.

Fixed innacurate collision in the first level, where characters would appear to sink into the snow.

Fixed collision in the watchtower on the third level where you could get stuck in the handrail.

Renamed Carter in the Strata Medibay level to Hawk, to utilise a set of unused voice lines.

Added the missing green light to a save terminal in the third level.

Fixed two computers in the weather station level that did not have an ID set for the Conspiracy Theorist achievement (given automatically to old saves).

Shimmied a medipack dispenser down in the level following Strata Medibay that was WAY too high up.

Fixed bad collision on the external stairs in the weather station.

Flipped a few ammo boxes which were facing the wrong direction.

Fixed several collision bugs in the Norwegian outpost where you could fall off of the world and walk underneath the building.

Fixed sounds across several levels that would duplicate forever, causing the game to eventually fall silent.

DISPLAY

Fixed the depth of field effect sometimes creating bright flickering pixels.

Fixed the glass on the doors in the submersible being opaque.

Improved normal maps on many posters and boards.

Gave Whitley new trousers.

SOUND

Fixed a bug where speech audio would sometimes not follow the speaker.

ALL CONSOLES

Fixed a bug where Blake’s head and legs would sometimes disappear after leaving first-person mode.

Fixed a light flickering very, very fast in the Norwegian base.

NINTENDO SWITCH