After a tough weekend of splatting, Shiver, Frye and Big Man have crowned another Splatfest champion in Splatoon 3's latest returning event.

Much like the last time that the theme descended on the Splatlands, it was Team White Chocolate that walked away with the win, snatching up 520p. Team Milk Chocolate landed second place with an impressive 315p, while Dark Chocolate brought up the rear with 35p.

With a 520p win, White Chocolate is the chosen chocolate champ! Thanks to all our participants, and grab those super sea snails in the plaza! pic.twitter.com/ozAbYlQDMX February 10, 2025

Good splatting, everyone! Remember to collect those super sea snails if you took part.

This chocolate-based event was Splatoon 3's first returning theme since Nintendo announced the end of "regular updates" late last year. Seasonal events have still been going ahead as usual, mind you, so we'll have to wait and see whether it's a returning battle or Spring Fest that crops up next.