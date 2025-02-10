Splatoon 3 Chocolate Splatfest
Image: Nintendo

Update []:

After a tough weekend of splatting, Shiver, Frye and Big Man have crowned another Splatfest champion in Splatoon 3's latest returning event.

Much like the last time that the theme descended on the Splatlands, it was Team White Chocolate that walked away with the win, snatching up 520p. Team Milk Chocolate landed second place with an impressive 315p, while Dark Chocolate brought up the rear with 35p.

Good splatting, everyone! Remember to collect those super sea snails if you took part.

This chocolate-based event was Splatoon 3's first returning theme since Nintendo announced the end of "regular updates" late last year. Seasonal events have still been going ahead as usual, mind you, so we'll have to wait and see whether it's a returning battle or Spring Fest that crops up next.

Original Story: We knew that some Splatfest themes would make a comeback once Nintendo announced that Splatoon 3's "regular updates" would come to an end, and next month we'll see just that!

The 2023 chocolate-themed Splatfest will be the first theme returning to the Splatlands next month, with the battle of "What's your favourite chocolate?" getting underway from 8th to 9th February. Once again, Team Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate and White Chocolate are all up for grabs, so expect to make your vote in the coming days.

You'll find the precise time that the upcoming event begins in your region below:

  • North America: 4pm (Fri) PST / 5pm (Fri) MST / 6pm (Fri) CST / 7pm (Fri) EST
  • UK/Ire: 12am GMT
  • Europe: 1am CET / 2am EET
  • Asia/Oceania: 9am JST / 8am AWST / 11am AEDT

Team White Chocolate walked away with the win when this Splatfest theme last came to town in February 2023, but who will take it this time? Is anyone else feeling peckish?

Which team will get your vote this time around? Let us know in the comments.

