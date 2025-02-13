Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

Update [ ]: The rumours and leaks have turned out to be the real deal, with SEGA today releasing a new "announce trailer" for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - confirming Sonic fans will race across "land, sea, air, space and time" in the ultimate machines. Above is the official 'announce trailer' and here's the description to go with it:

"Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Featuring iconic characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog™ and SEGA universes, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds also introduces a distinct racing mechanic that promises to transport Sonic racing fans into a new dimension.Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds brings back courses that include land, air, and sea terrain as well as the never-before seen Travel Rings feature that affects the race in real time by transporting racers to all new CrossWorlds during the race. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds also offers the largest roster of characters in any Sonic racing game, as well as a wide variety of customizable vehicles. Players can mix and match vehicle parts, powers, and abilities to create a customized racing experience suited to their gameplay style."

Once again, this game is "coming soon" digitally and physically to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms, and you can now wishlist the game on select platforms.

Sega has also shared some more information - going into detail about the new gameplay features, and also confirming the "largest roster" ever in the series' history, including the addition of characters from "SEGA Universes". You can find out more in the following story: