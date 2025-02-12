Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

Update [ ]: The rumours and leaks have turned out to be the real deal - with SEGA today releasing a new "announce trailer" for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds confirming Sonic fans will race across "land, sea, air, space and time" in the ultimate machines. Above is the official 'announce trailer' and here's the description to go with it:

"Race across land, sea, air, space, and time in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate machine to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items for the win!"

Once again, this game is coming "coming soon" to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms, with the ability to wishlist the game on select platforms now available.

Original Story: At The Game Awards last year, SEGA announced its new racing game Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was "coming soon" to multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

If you're wondering about when we'll be getting another update, there's now a rumour more information could be arriving as soon as this week during Sony's 'State of Play' broadcast.

It's been fueled by Sonic Team producer Joel Youkhanna, who acknowledged this broadcast announcement on social media and shortly after deleting the same post. Here's what was said:

"Oh look, a new State of Play. #knowingsmile"

Along with this, it seems there might have already been some screenshots leaked on social media. While we won't be sharing anything here, the game's title is very much reflective of the experience - with Sonic and friends travelling across worlds in different types of vehicles.

Of course, nothing has been officially revealed or confirmed just yet, so we'll just have to wait and see if we do get any Sonic-related news.

Sony has said its show this week will celebrate "a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world" with the event running for 40+ minutes.