The Switch itself often comes across as a fragile little device. The Joy-Con will drift, the stand will break, the rails will wobble. But never again will we say a bad word about the console's game cases; those resilient little guys can fend off the elements.

At least, that's what Reddit user DemureSow discovered last week after a fire from a power strip short circuiting engulfed their bedroom in flames. Fortunately, everyone escaped unharmed and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but most of their belongings, physical game collection included, were destroyed.

You would think that a disaster as serious as this one would lay waste to everything it touches, but not those precious Switch carts. Rather than succumbing to the flames, the Nintendo Switch boxes stepped up to the plate and provided an unexpected level of protection, keeping the games within safe and sound.

Naturally, the boxes themselves took quite the beating (as the following Reddit post shows), but, prying the melted mass of plastic apart with a hammer and screwdriver, DemureSow found that no such damage had befallen the all-important carts. In fact, looking at the follow-up photo of the carts themselves, you wouldn't assume there was anything wrong with them, let alone that they had just been in a house fire.

The real kicker? All of the games still work. Replying in the above thread, DemureSow said that they have tested each cart, and everything is in working order. Of course, the important thing is that everyone made it out okay, but it's going to take more than a little heat damage to stop those cases from doing their job!

Between these boxes and the Gulf War Game Boy, Nintendo has history with some pretty sturdy designs, eh?