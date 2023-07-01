Nintendo was known in its earlier years of video game development for its durable and long-lasting hardware, but one system that trumped all was the legendary Game Boy. In fact, there's one famous Game Boy as you might recall that was damaged in a bombing during the Gulf War and still works!

In an update, the Game Boy has apparently been retired from active duty. 'VGArtandTidbits' on Twitter asked one of the Nintendo New York Store employees about it "after not seeing it on display for a while" and was informed the famous handheld had been returned to Nintendo's headquarters in Redmond Washington.





After not seeing it on display for a while, I asked one of the workers about it. He told me it was returned to Nintendo’s headquarters in Redmond Washington. The Gulf War Game Boy has officially been retired from @NintendoNYC After not seeing it on display for a while, I asked one of the workers about it. He told me it was returned to Nintendo’s headquarters in Redmond Washington. pic.twitter.com/wCPJDa3vlp June 29, 2023

Here's Nintendo's simple history of the system. You could still see the original Game Boy Tetris game running on the screen.

"This Game Boy was damaged when barracks were bombed during the 1990 - 1991 Gulf War. It still works."

Siliconera has also shared a little bit more information about this Game Boy's backstory: