Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

With Pokémon Day in full swing, a brand new anime short from CoMix Wave Films has been uploaded on YouTube.

Dubbed 'Dragonite and the Postman', there's sadly no English translation for this one just yet, so it might be a little bit difficult to understand exactly what's going on if you're not well-versed in Japanese. That said, we reckon it's still worth a watch if only for the absolutely stunning animation on display.

Clocking in at just over 14 minutes, there's a moment roughly halfway through in which the Pokémon Sapphire legendary Kyogre shoots out of the ocean and dives over Dragonite and our protagonists. It's... kind of incredible? Just gorgeous.

This is just one moment in an anime short absolutely filled with beautiful scenes and visuals, and it frankly might just be enough to win back the jaded fans among us.

That's not all we've got for this year's Pokémon Day, however - oh no. At 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET, a new Pokémon Presents will take place in which a number of updates and announcements will be made. We're expecting / hoping to see a substantial showcase for Pokémon Legends Z-A, since the game is still on track to launch in 2025 on the Nintendo Switch.

We've got a whole bunch of predictions, mind you, so be sure to give them a read when you have a moment.