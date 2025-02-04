Nintendo has released its latest financial data for the third quarter of FY2025 ending on 31st December 2024. As part of that, the company has provided an update to its top ten best-selling Switch games list.

There's no change in the order this time, with each title merely receiving a slight bump in sales figures. That said, we fully expect Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to surpass Pokémon Sword and Shield in the coming weeks and months; there's just 220,000 units separating the two generations at the moment.

Otherwise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is inching toward 70 million units (and we've a feeling it will probably hit it soon), while Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn't too far off 50 million. We think it would be neat if both titles managed to sail past such lofty milestones before the new hardware launches.

Here's the current sales breakdown (we've included the figures from last quarter for comparison).

Nintendo has also reconfirmed the release dates for its upcoming slate of first-party Switch software, while the Switch console itself has been confirmed to have surpassed a mighty 150 million units sold.