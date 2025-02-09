Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo has confirmed the Switch Online service will carry over to the Switch 2.

With this in mind, during Nintendo's latest financial results Q&A, company president Shuntaro Furukawa reiterated how the service will "continue to be available for Nintendo Switch 2" when asked for his thoughts on "future online strategy". He also mentioned how Nintendo will continue to "provide comprehensive services" to ensure users "enjoy their experience" with its hardware.

Furukawa acknowledged the current membership count for Switch Online at the same time - noting how it's "not changed significantly from the 34 million as of last September", with subscriptions "stable" now that the holiday season is over.

As for the recent "Switch Online: Playtest Program", which ended up leaking, the plan is to "leverage results and other learnings gained from this initiative in future Nintendo Switch Online services" but there are no announcements for this right now.

The Switch Online service has so far been bolstered in 2025 with multiple retro game updates for SNES and N64 libraries, and next week sees the arrival of Wario Land 4 for the GBA collection on 14th February. Of course, the service also continues to allow subscribers to play with other users from around the globe, save data in the cloud, and receive special offers.