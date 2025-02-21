Ahoy, Trainers! It's European International Championships 2025 weekend, and you know what that means... Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's latest limited-time distribution event is now underway.

This one gives you a chance to pick up a Jumpluff — based on the one used in Marco Silva's game-winning run at this year's Latin America International Championships — and you only have one week to make the most of it, with the event wrapping up on 28th February 2025 at 23:59 UTC.

To get your hands on this limited-time 'mon, you'll want to use the code EU1C25SUNNYDAY. All of this popped up in the following post from Serebii.net:

Serebii Update: The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Jumpluff distribution to celebrate the Europe International Championships has been released Code: EU1C25SUNNYDAY Runs until February 28th 2025 at 23:59 UTC Full details @ www.serebii.net/index2.shtml — Serebii.net (@serebii.bsky.social) 2025-02-21T08:57:05.587Z

For a complete list of all current and previous Pokémon Scarlet and Violet distribution events, be sure to check out our guide.

This event kicks off what's set to be a pretty busy week for us Pokéfans. TPC confirmed yesterday that the annual Pokémon Presents showcase will once again be held on 27th February this year, though the event's contents are still a mystery — surely it's time for more Legends: Z-A, right?