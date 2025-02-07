Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

Publisher Pqube and PixelHeart, alongside developer Migami Games, have revealed that their new metroidvania Chronicles of the Wolf will be launching on Switch this Summer.

This one looks like it will appeal specifically to Castlevania fans, and seems to be taking quite a few cues from Castlevania II: Simon's Quest. You've got day/night cycles, merchants, allies, and of course, lots of beasts to slay.

You take on the role of Mateo Lombardo, "a young apprentice destined to become the True Knight of the Rose Cross Order", as he embarks on a quest that will take him across a number of treacherous destinations. In addition, it's also been confirmed that Bloodless from Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will also make a guest appearance.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Be the True Knight – Step into the boots of Mateo Lombardo and rise to greatness.

- Bloodless Joins the Fight – Guest star Bloodless from Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night makes a special appearance.

- Hunt the Beast – Track and face the legendary Beast of Gévaudan in a thrilling quest.

- Conquer Brutal Bosses – Test your skills against powerful enemies promising intense battles.

- Explore Vast Castles – Discover sprawling areas packed with secrets, puzzles, and danger.

- Unlock Powerful Abilities – Gain upgrades and power-ups to forge your path to victory.

-Stunning Storytelling – Immerse yourself in illustrated cutscenes and narration by the iconic Robert Belgrade.

- Uncover Dark Secrets – Dive into a haunting tale and reveal the truth behind the Beast.

Does this one look appealing to you? Will you be picking it up? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.