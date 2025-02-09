Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

The relatively new fighting game Blazing Strike made its debut on the Switch in October last year and publisher Aksys Games has now provided details on what's ahead for 2025.

The plan is to release a "lobby/spectator patch" in "mid-February, this will be followed by a crossplay patch in the "coming months", the previously announced fighter known as Antonio Calavera is coming as free DLC "this Spring", and there'll also be a new challenger at some point this year.

When this game debuted on the Switch last year, we called it a "beautiful love letter to the fighting game hardcore" awarding it eight out of ten stars. It's priced at $39.99 / £34.99 (or the regional equivalent) on the Switch eShop, and physical release is also available.