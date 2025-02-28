Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

Try to stop it all you can, we are rapidly approaching the Minecraft Movie's release date on 4th April and even the new 'Final Trailer' hasn't convinced us about Jack Black's latest trip into the world of video games.

The new trailer does pack in a lot of new content, we'll admit. There are baby pandas, talking Piglins, some pretty horrific-looking villagers, Elytra wingsuits and enough exposition that we can almost map out the entire plot of the film beat for beat.

Fortunately, it also features a brief first look at Jennifer Coolidge, so not all hope is lost just yet.

It all just looks very... meh. We'd love to be proven wrong when this one lands in cinemas in the coming months, but there's something about Jack Black turning in the same performance again and the obvious reliance on green screen that makes us think A Minecraft Movie is going to play things very, very safe.