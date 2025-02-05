Nintendo has released its first update for the battle royale Switch Online racer F-Zero 99. This bumps the game up to Version 1.5.6 and comes with a whole host of fixes and improvements. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Latest update: Ver. 1.5.6 (Released February 4, 2025)

Fixed shortcuts that utilized a bug

Fixed the following issues for MUTE CITY II, WHITE LAND II, MIRROR WHITE LAND II, MIRROR MUTE CITY III, and DEATH WIND + WHITE LAND Secret Track.

Fixed an issue where a player was considered to have finished the race if their machine went off course on the final lap and crashed out near the finish line.

Fixed an issue that allowed a player to skip a lap if they went off course near the finish line and used Super Boost just before landing on the ground off course.

Fixed an issue where Pilot Cards were not correctly showing number of wins

Fixed an issue where the number of wins displayed on the Pilot Card before the race started was actually lower than the "99+" number that should have been displayed. This was a display issue only. Actual number of wins was being saved correctly.



Fixed an issue where the FIRE STINGRAY machine disappears

Fixed an issue where the FIRE STINGRAY machine disappears when you set both the decal obtainable with “Finish the Mirror Queen League” and the machine color obtainable with “Race in 10 F-ZERO 99 races with any machine” and press the L Button during the race.

Fixed an issue where weekend events continue past their duration

Fixed an issue that caused weekend events to continue past their duration if the software was not closed.

Other Issues

Fixed issues to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

