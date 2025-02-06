After a pretty meaty delay, developer Rabbit & Bear Studios has announced revised release dates for the three upcoming Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes DLC packs, the first of which arrives later this month.

The JRPG was supposed to land its story expansions last year, but a last-minute delay put the whole thing on pause while the team dealt with issuing digital codes to its Kickstarter backers. Until today, that is!

According to the developer's newly-issued roadmap, the first wave of DLC will be available on the Switch eShop on 27th February, with Marisa in the starring role. Next up is Seign, whose DLC pack will drop on 13th March, before the Markus expansion arrives on 3rd April.

You can find a little more about what each pack entails in the following summaries from Rabbit & Bear and publisher 505 Games:

27th February will see the release of The Chapter of Marisa

In the Marisa expansion you will get to know more about her journey as a Guardian. The story revolves around her encounter with an enchanted girl who is fascinated by ancient ruins and ends up becoming Marisa's cherished companion. However, mysterious and sinister forces at play, and the duo sets out to uncover the secrets surrounding the enigmatic "Child of the Rune" . 13th March will see the release of The Chapter of Seign

This story extension immerses you in the saga, viewing events through Seign's perspective and those who parted ways with Nowa's troupe to address a certain "predicament" within the Galdean empire. What transpired inside the empire during their time apart? Moreover, what covert roles did Seign and his allies undertake, influencing the unfolding drama from the shadows? 3rd April will see the release of The Chapter of Markus

In this story expansion, Markus, Carrie, and Nowa brace themselves for an intriguing discovery. An anomaly dubbed "Menhir's Distortion" has unlocked a mysterious teleportation gateway. Venturing forth as a trio, they prepare to delve into the enigmatic realm beyond. What hidden truths await them there? Perhaps the revelations would shed light on Markus's shrouded past, unearthing long-buried secrets. With bated breath, they steel themselves for the unravelling of an extraordinary tale.

Each DLC pack will set you back $7.99 / €7.99 / £5.99, which we suppose is a small price to pay if you enjoyed the base game and want to find out more about its leads.

We, unfortunately, didn't have the best time with Hundred Heroes at launch. While the narrative, sprite work and combat all received a thumbs up in our review, we referred to the title as "the epitome of a flawed gem", with outdated designs and performance issues at launch that were hard to overlook. The game has received a handful of patches in the months since, so there's every chance the DLC will land at a good time to dive in.