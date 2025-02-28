Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was one of the many RPGs to arrive on the Switch in 2024 and developer Rabbit & Bear Studios has now started its rollout of the story expansion DLC.

As previously revealed, this all kicks off with "The Chapter of Marisa" which arrives on the eShop this week. It will set you back $7.99 / £5.99 (or your regional equivalent). Of course, you'll need the main game to access this new prequel story content.

This DLC is also available in the game's Season Pass and Digital Deluxe Edition. Here's the full rundown about what you can expect from Marisa's story and the launch trailer is above. There's also a certain requirement to access this content:

In this expansion, a prequel to the epic saga of the Hundred Heroes, you will get to know more about Marisa's journey as a Guardian. The story revolves around her encounter with an enchanted girl who is fascinated by ancient ruins and ends up becoming Marisa's cherished companion. The story is set in the lush Greatwood's expanse and the mystical Runebarrows. However, mysterious and sinister forces are lurking around, and the duo sets out to uncover the secrets surrounding the enigmatic "Child of the Rune" they discover. Players must have won the War "Recapture of Eltisweiss"

This DLC will be followed by "The Chapter of Seign" on 13th March and "The Chapter of Markus" on 3rd April. You can find out more about these upcoming DLC chapters in our previous coverage on Nintendo Life: