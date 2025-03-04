Update [ ]: Konami's special program Suikoden broadcast has just wrapped and it included three major trailers.

Firstly, we've got the official launch trailer for Suikoden I & II HD Remaster, which arrives on Switch and other platforms later this week.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster - Official Trailer

"Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune & Dunan Unification Wars is out on March 6, 2025! Discover the story of our heroes as they confront their fate in the great whirlpool of destiny in this launch trailer, as well as improvements and added features included in this HD Remaster."

Suikoden Star Leap - Mobile, Release TBA

Next up was the announcement of a new mobile game Suikoden Star Leap for Android and iOS devices. This will be free-to-play and is developed by Mythril. Here's a look, along with some information from the game's website:

"A new story of 108 stars about the runes begins. The Rune of Change is one of the 27 True Runes that are said to have created the world. The story begins just east to the giant Scarlet Moon Empire, at a village located on the shore of a lake. One night, our hero, the village chief Hou's son, comes back home successful from his first hunt. The village is filled with celebration and brimming with hope for the coming days, but an assault is launched, and the fate of the village is changed in an instant. Our hero, along with Hisui, Shirin, and Shapur, embarks on a journey to restore peace to the village. In the midst of the great whirlpool of destiny, the Hero's small adventure turns into a large ambition, For our precious one."

Suikoden: The Anime (And More)

Suikoden is getting a new anime series based on the second game, and production is done by Konami Anime. You can see it in action between 17:27 and 17:57 in the broadcast below.

Konami also announced Suikoden would be getting an orchestrated concert in May 2025 in Japan and a stage adaptation would be "coming soon".

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster arrives on the Nintendo Switch early next month and ahead of the official launch, Konami has announced it will be hosting a "special program" broadcast on 3rd March 2025.

According to an update from the official game account, this broadcast will bring fans "all the latest news on Suikoden". You'll be able to watch via the official Konami YouTube channel.

Join us March 3 for a special broadcast bringing you all the latest news on Suikoden, Date and time of broadcast Monday, March 3, 3PM PST

The release of the two-in-one remaster release on Switch will then take place later on in the same week on 6th March 2025. No other details about the broadcast have been revealed at this point in time.

If you're curious to know more about this upcoming release, you can check out our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.