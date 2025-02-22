To help get 2025 underway Nintendo revived its Wii and 3DS title Donkey Kong Country Returns for the Switch. Circana's executive director and industry analyst Mat Piscatella has now shared US chart data for the month of January - revealing how exactly the game performed on the local charts.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD debuted in 8th spot and was the only new entrant on the charts for January. It was just below EA Sports College Football 25, with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 taking out the top spot. Super Mario Party Jamboree dropped from 5th to 14th and Mario Kart went from 16th to 17th place.

Piscatella also notes how Donkey Kong's sales here are based exclusively on physical data:

"Donkey Kong Country Returns was the only new release to appear on the monthly top 20 best-sellers chart, with physical sales alone enough to achieve the #8 position."

Focusing in on the "top 10 best-selling" Switch games for the month of January, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD perhaps unsurprisingly took out the top spot, with Super Mario Party Jamboree in second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third place. In 10th spot was the MySims Cozy Bundle, which debuted in November.

In terms of hardware, there were "double-digit percentage declines compared to a year ago" on all major console platforms, with Switch taking out second place "in units sold" for the month:

"PlayStation 5 hardware spending dipped by 38% year-on-year, with Xbox Series declining by 50% and Switch 53%.

"PlayStation 5 was once again the best-selling hardware platform of the month across both units and dollars. Xbox Series ranked 2nd in hardware spending, while Nintendo Switch edged out Xbox Series to rank 2nd in units sold."

On the mobile front, Pokémon TCG Pocket apparently dropped three places, but it could be tied to the major update:

“Pokémon TCG Pocket, the biggest launch of 2024, fell three places, but this could be more of a result of its update cadence. The week starting Jan 27, 2025, was Pokémon TCG Pocket's 2nd biggest week so far by revenue, as an update with new booster packs was released, said Aune."

And in case you missed it, Nintendo has also released a demo for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, which you can download right now from the Switch eShop. And if you're curious to find out more about the Switch version, read our full review here on Nintendo Life.