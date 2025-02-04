Back in 2022, Capcom announced the blue bomber's latest outing Mega Man 11 had become the best-selling entry in the series' history.

Capcom has now delivered an update on this a few years later - with the news sales have jumped from 1.60 million units to surpass the two million sales milestone. Once again, this puts it ahead of the Mega Man 2 lifetime sales (1.51M) as well as the Mega Man Legacy Collection which has sold 1.60 million units.

Capcom Platinum Titles (as of December 31, 2024):

Mega Man 11 made its debut on the Switch and multiple other platforms in 2018 and here on Nintendo Life at the time we gave it a solid 9 out of 10 stars:

"Mega Man 11 is a modern classic, a fitting refresh for a beloved series, and we’d highly recommend you add this one to your Switch library whether you’re a newcomer or you’ve been playing since the NES days. Bravo, Capcom."

As for the future of the Mega Man series, Capcom apparently added two new members to its development team recently and has reiterated how it's always considering what's next for the franchise, with the company looking to revive more classic franchises, in general, going forward.