Earlier this week, professional skater Tyshawn Jones mentioned how he was in a new Tony Hawk remaster "coming out" soon.

Well, if that wasn't already enough to get fans excited, Activision's first-person shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is now seemingly teasing a new set of remasters in the Season 2 map Grind.

This returning skatepark-themed map is located in Venice, California and now has a poster inside the skate shop featuring the date "03.04.25" (that's March 4) in the style of the Tony Hawk font.

As many fans have highlighted, the date matches up with previous rumours about the next remasters being the third and fourth entries in the Pro Skater series. Tony Hawk himself has even responded to this with the eyeballs emoji:

So, it does seem like we could be hearing something very soon...