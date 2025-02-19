Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

Annapurna Interactive has announced that its first digital showcase of the year (the creatively titled 'Annapurna Interactive Showcase') will be streamed on YouTube next week, providing a peek at the company's release schedule for 2025.

Arriving on 24th February at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET, the showcase will run for approximately 30 minutes and promises to give us updates on the likes of Wanderstop, Skin Deep, Wheel World, Faraway, Lushfoil, To a T, Morsels and some "surprises".

It's true, of the games that the studio has specified so far, only Morsels is currently slated to come to Switch — you might remember it from the August 2024 Indie World Showcase accompanied by a "February 2025" release window — so don't expect it to leave with an eShop wishlist full of upcoming titles.

That said, Annapurna Interactive has provided strong support to the Nintendo hybrid over the last eight years, so there's every chance that the other indies will make their way over to Switch 2 somewhere down the line. At least, we hope they do.

And hey, let's keep an open mind here. The majority of Annapurna's release schedule might not be heading to Switch for the time being, but next week's showcase could push a couple of them in our direction. And if not, developer Furcula's Morsels looks like the kind of action roguelike that we can see gobbling up a bunch of our time, so it will be good to hear a firm release date for that.

This will be the first we've really heard from Annapurna Interactive since all of its staff resigned last year following a dispute with company owner Megan Ellison. Last month, we heard that the former workforce had formed a new studio and was taking on Private Division's portfolio in the process.