Nintendo UK has released a remixed song from Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on YouTube, presenting an updated version of the classic track 'Don't Worry'.

Titled 'Don't Worry [2XDv]', it does admittedly sound pretty close to the original, but there's enough variation here to make it worthwhile, we think. The music cuts off pretty abruptly towards the end too, so this particular upload presumably isn't the full track, but it at least gives us a tantalising treat ahead of the game's launch on 20th March 2025.

Originally released on the Wii U, Xenoblade Chronicles X is somewhat separate from the main numbered series from developer Monolith Soft, but this new release on Switch includes new content that may tie it closer into the wider series lore.

We went hands-on with the game recently and came away feeling optimistic, praising the updated visuals and performance, while appreciating the same compelling world design and open-ended structure. We can't wait for the full game to launch next month, and it'll give us something to keep our minds occupied while we await Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 Direct.