We have a little under a month to go before Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition flies onto Switch on 20th March and Nintendo has today released a new overview trailer, giving us our best look yet at the upcoming remaster.

Fittingly titled 'Everything you need to know about Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition', the new trailer dives into the RPG's story, mechanics and world, providing a fitting introduction to Mira for those who never played the Wii U classic (or a reintroduction, for those that did).

All this finishes with some sweet new cinematics and a teaser of the remaster's "brand new story", that Nintendo is still keeping reasonably tight-lipped about.

It all looks really rather exciting. We went hands-on with the upcoming Definitive Edition last week and found it to be every bit as superb as the original was a decade ago. You can check out a preview in full below.