In case you missed it, the famous video game mascot Lara Croft returns in Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered next month on Valentine's Day.

In the lead up, Aspyr has been showcasing certain aspects of the game, and the latest trailer showcases the many boss battles Lara will encounter across this trilogy of games. Pre-orders for the collection have also gone live on Nintendo's eShop.

There's currently a sale as well in selection regions, reducing the game from $29.99 / £26.99 or $26.99 / £24.29 (that's 10% off).





Pre-order now: pic.twitter.com/MSVo4eCnSk Which of these remastered bosses are you most excited to take on?💥Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered launches Feb. 14 on #NintendoSwitch Pre-order now: https://t.co/zkGokmbxur January 14, 2025

This remastered collection will include not only the original graphics but also the new remastered graphics, which you can once again swap between on the fly. Here's a bit more about each game (via Nintendo.com):

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation – Lara Croft discovers the lost tomb of the Egyptian God Set, unwittingly unleashing him and fulfilling an ancient prophecy—one that plunges mankind into darkness. Tomb Raider: Chronicles – Following the events of The Last Revelation, Lara Croft is buried in an Egyptian tomb and is presumed dead. At her memorial, those closest to her reminisce about secrets from her past. Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness – Accused of murder, Lara becomes a fugitive on the run, while uncovering a sinister conspiracy involving alchemical experiments and the search for ancient artifacts.

In some related news, Aspyr is also releasing Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles next week on 23rd January 2025.