Helldivers 2 was one of Sony's bigger hits of 2024, catapulting its developer, Arrowhead Studio, to an unexpected level of fame. Why are we talking about this on a Nintendo site? Well, while the group shooter might not share all that much DNA with the House of Mario, one of the studio's old game concepts does: an arcade rail shooter inspired by... wait for it... Star Fox.

That is according to Arrowhead CCO and Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt, who, in a New Year's post on Twitter, asked fans what they're hoping to see from the studio in the future, while highlighting some of the team's previous prototypes (thanks for the heads up, Eurogamer).

Replying to one fan's suggestion for a "Star Fox-style game", Pilestedt revealed that Arrowhead had once pitched a concept for exactly that. Tentatively titled "Eagles of Democracy", the studio CCO stated that the game would "basically try to capture Star Fox" in its mix of arcade and grounded gameplay, and it even went as far as building a prototype in Unreal to showcase it.

Pilestedt shared the following images of the high-flying project which, ironically, never made it off the ground:

Like this old concepts of a game we wanted to make? pic.twitter.com/fVinTCkQG9 January 1, 2025

We consider it very unlikely that anything from the Sony-published Helldivers team will make its way over to a Nintendo console any time soon, but the mere mention of Star Fox has us once again pining for a series reboot — come on, Nintendo, the Wii U entries were released almost 10 years ago!

Arrowhead recently came under fire for the release of the Helldivers 2 X Killzone crossover, considered by many to be drastically overpriced. The studio later took the blame for the pricing, releasing the second wave of the crossover for free.