Nintendo legend and artist Takaya Imamura is today celebrating 30 years of the original Star Fox game in Japan, with a special drawing of the one and only Fox McCloud.

He also shared a special message thanking Fox for supporting him and everyone else who has worked on the games he's appeared in:



Thank you for supporting me for over 30 years, Fox! And everyone involved in the games you've appeared in! Thank you!

フォックス！３０年以上僕を支えてくれてありがとう！そして君の登場するゲームに関わったすべての人！ありがとう！Thank you for supporting me for over 30 years, Fox! And everyone involved in the games you've appeared in! Thank you! February 20, 2023

Inamura departed from Nintendo back in 2021 after spending 32 years with the company. He started out at Nintendo in 1989 on F-Zero as a graphic designer and then moved on to Star Fox as the main artist - designing characters like Fox McCloud alongside Shigeru Miyamoto.

Inamura isn't the only one reflecting on 30 years of Star Fox. Star Fox developer Dylan Cuthbert has also joined in on the anniversary celebrations: