Update [ ]: Last September, the developer of the turn-based tactical strategy game Warside announced the game would be arriving in January 2025.

If you are wondering what's happened, it seems the title's release has been shifted to the second quarter of 2025. Lavabird explains how it wanted "some extra time" to add in all the quality-of-life features and now it's just a matter of going through the certification process:

"We wanted some extra time to add in all the quality-of-life features players were asking for from the demo. We've finished that now, but we still need some time to go through platform certification on Switch before we can release."

When an official release date is locked in, we'll let you know.

Original Story: Following successful funding on Kickstarter, the turn-based tactical strategy game Warside has finally locked in a release date. It will launch for Switch and multiple other platforms on 28th January 2025.

In case you missed our existing coverage of this one, as you can see, it's heavily inspired by a certain Nintendo series. The developer previously mentioned how it felt it could "evolve" the genre and was happy to cite not only Advance Wars but also series like Wargroove and Into The Breach as inspirations.

"Our team grew up playing the genre defining masterpieces from the Advance Wars series. We have continued to enjoy modern turn-based-tactics games such as Into The Breach, and Wargroove, yet feel we can evolve the space further. "If a modern turn-based-tactics game was released today, what would that look like? How would it play? Warside aims to update the formula whilst retaining the charm, style, and feel of the genre's classics."

When this one launches on Switch, you can expect it to include a solo story campaign, multiplayer support and built-in map editor. There'll also be a selection of commanders to choose from as you "battle your way to victory".