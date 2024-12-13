At this year's Game Awards show, SEGA announced it would be releasing a new racing game officially titled Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.
We've only got a cinematic trailer so far, but as you can see, Shadow the Hedgehog is on display. It will be "coming soon" to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms.
More details soon...
Vector better be playable this time with Espio and Charmy
I wonder if Wreck it Ralph will be in this one
Would be more excited if there were actual gameplay footage.
Sonic Racing has always and will always be Temu Mario Kart.
I don't even like Sonic. But I thoroughly enjoyed Sonic Racing Transformed on the Wiiu. Keeping an eye on this.
@Dee123 listen we're on a sonic hot streak LET US HAVE THIS PLEAAASE
@Dee123 All-Stars Racing Transformed was steroidal Diddy Kong Racing.
Didn’t see this one coming
So this is Sonic and All-Stars Racing 3, right? Right?
I hope this is the return of other Sega characters.
Team Sonic Racing was awful with its force team mechanics so I hope with this one Sumo Digital dropped that feature or just made that its own mode and bring back the transform mechanics from Sonic All-Stars Racing Transform.
I like the name. Don’t like that it’s on the Switch. Switch 2 sure, but I can’t imagine this is going to be great on that 8 yo hardware.
Though… w/ MK9 probably coming out as a Switch 2 exclusive around the same time it would have 150 million consoles to itself. Still won’t run great but it could sell great.
So, does NL have a “games announced for Switch that we think will be cancelled and released on Switch 2 instead” yet? Put this one on there.
Nah gimme a new Sonic Riders.
@Serpenterror 100%.
I’m so sick of not getting footage 😭
@PikaPhantom The name makes it very likely. The car we see is one point against that (because it's an update of TSR car)
I also notice the game appears to look more mature, the city is just a real city. That is good because it's straying from the overly sanitized look of the previous game
That's a really good announcement.
Crossworlds eh? Excuse to have other Sega characters in a Sonic game, or...?
While everyone was thinking "Aw yeah! Sega All-Stars Racing 3, baby!" MY mind immediately jumped to "Oh, cool; they're FINALLY bringing 'Sonic Prime' into the main gaming universe." I mean, I can't be the ONLY one who noticed that the coloring on the word "CrossWorlds" (specifically the "Worlds" part) is VERY similar to that used for "Prime," right?
On the one hand, if I'm right, then I'll be glad to see the story of Prime acknowledged and continued... AND in a GAME, no less! On the other hand, turning the darker, action-oriented series into a RACING game, of all things, just seems... WRONG, somehow...
Did anybody else like Sonic R? I remember the controls being a bit wonky but I enjoyed the game. I remember putting a lot of time in Sonic Drift on Game Gear. I wonder why Sega doesn’t rerelease it.
