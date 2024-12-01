We already know Sonic 3 movie director Jeff Fowler has a special connection with Shadow the Hedgehog, and now ahead of the third movie's launch this month, he's taken to social media to show off the "first piece of concept art" created for the latest outing.

As mentioned (spoiler warning), it shows an emotional moment between Shadow and Maria - with the third outing highlighting "one of the most important [stories] in the entire Sonic Universe".

"We knew we had to make it GREAT"

Our #SonicMovie3 journey began here... this was the FIRST piece of concept art we created for the film. The story of Shadow & Maria is one of the most important in the entire Sonic Universe and we knew we had to make it GREAT ❤️🖤💛💙 pic.twitter.com/ELX3WnZq1E November 29, 2024

In case you did miss our existing story, Fowler mentioned earlier this year how one of his first jobs in the "VFX industry" was actually animating Shadow the Hedgehog, with the official Sonic social media account describing the third movie as a "full circle moment" for the director.

"Twenty years later, I could not feel more HONORED to bring SHADOW to the big screen in #SonicMovie3"

Sega released a new official trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie earlier this week. The film will launch in cinemas on 20th December 2024.