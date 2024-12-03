Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

We've covered the sweet work of tech wizard BigRig Creates on Nintendo Life in the past (this is the designer behind the world's largest working DS and its 3D counterpart), and this week he has caught our eye again with a colourful Pokémon-inspired build that has us looking at our bland Wii consoles in shame.

Inspired by a piece of art from @altardoll that imagined Gen I's Porygon as a Nintendo Wii, BigRig decided to make the design a reality, and the results are expectedly awesome.

The latest BigRig build houses a blue family Wii in the 3D-printed Porygon base, with matching Wiimotes and a Nunchuck standing in for the feet and tail. The head contains a custom-built sensor — which the designer picked up all the parts for on a trip to Japan — all tucked in via a detachable nose, with the infra-red light emitting from the model's eyes. We have to admit, that's a nice touch.

To top it all off, the design boasts a custom start-up screen, and it even contains what BigRig refers to as the 'mon's "soul" in a Porygon imported via WiiWare's My Pokémon Ranch.

I made the Porygon Wii REAL. Might be my favorite video yet! pic.twitter.com/dSfvxbz7YO December 2, 2024

But does this thing actually work? Of course it does! In the video at the top of this article, you can watch BigRig hit up some Wii Sports, Wii Sports Resort, and even take Kirby Air Ride for a spin thanks to some added GameCube capabilities.

The sleek design of the standard Wii looks a little boring now, huh?