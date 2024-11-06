Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 783k

Ukrainian developer Bear Games has revealed Comix Zero, a non-linear action-platformer that takes place within the pages of a comic book, with its fast-paced gameplay taking inspiration from the likes of Super Metroid and Elden Ring.

Now, if the name and premise sound somewhat familiar, it's likely because Bear Games has also leaned heavily on the classic Mega Drive / Genesis title Comix Zone for inspiration. In fact, the studio even goes to far as to christen its new title as a 'comixvania' (excuse us, we feel a bit ill).

Phew. Yeah, not a great way to describe it, but fair enough. You take on the role of Zero as you burst through barriers separating the sequential art, all the while battling bad guys to rid them of their colour. Its overall aesthetic is a homage to the 'dark fantasy' themes popular in the early 2000s, but its gameplay takes a lot of cues from more modern soulslike titles.

It sounds intriguing, to be sure, but we're admittedly not fully sold on the trailer at the moment. It looks okay, but there's something a bit off about the whole thing. Plus, y'know... it's another metroidvania. We'll see how this one shakes out when it eventually launches on the Switch.

In the meantime, let's check out some key features:

● Play on the pages of a comic book

A dazzling array of comics will spring to life right on your screen. Each scene unfolds over several pages, with everything comic fans love: panels, speech bubbles, onomatopoeia (POW! BAM! BANG!), author text, and more… ● Non-linear open world

Go where you want - but be careful, because the world is full of dangers. Comix Zero combines elements of metroidvania with a truly open world that's easy to get lost in - so draw yourself a map! ● Fights and dying

Being immortal has its advantages, but mastering your skill set is crucial. Comix Zero's combat system is focused on thinking through strategy, evaluating opponents' weaknesses, and combining different types of attacks — you won't be able to blindly poke buttons here…

● Your very own Zero

Customize Zero's abilities and gear to suit your own play style. Drink potions brewed from defeated bosses, craft powerful artifacts, complete quests from NPCs, and earn rewards. ● True dark fantasy

A brutal world where ancient myths are intertwined with humanity's insatiable love of war, and where magic is created by human blood on human skin. Each side of the conflict has its own motivations and allies, and you’re right in the middle of the action, caught in the crossfire. ● Jokes - to the point and not so much

Comix Zero's narrative is full of multifaceted characters, political intrigue, morally ambiguous choices, and traumatic experiences. Unsure of whether this is all some kind of twisted dream Zero doesn’t hold back with his dubious sense of humor.

What are your thoughts on this one so far? Reckon it looks decent? Do share with a comment down in the usual place.