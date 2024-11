Nintendo has shared a handful of surprises so far this week and perhaps the highlight of the lot has been announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition for Switch.

This spin-off originally made its debut on the Wii U in 2015 but didn't get quite the same level of exposure as other entries in the series. Fortunately, it's now returning next year on 20th March 2025.

The latest version of this action RPG will include enhanced visuals, added story elements and "more" when it arrives.