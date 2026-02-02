2018 is a long time ago. It feels like it happened in another dimension, in an alternate (and much nicer) timeline, or some other Marvel universe-typed nonsense. And it's a timeline we can never get back to. It was also the year that Nintendo dropped its Labo sets, which is infinitely more important and interesting than my ongoing, and seemingly permanent, existential crisis. That's right, I'm on a permo, kids.

Anyway. Yes. Labo. It was certainly a curveball, wasn't it? Building things out of expensive bits of cardboard and string and stuff like that in your front room, all the while telling yourself it was normal, fine and good for an adult (go ahead, kids, you're fine to pass) to be doing such things. Yes you did. And then - if you're better at making things than me - you probably played with the resultant creation for a bit before binning it, or putting it in the same cupboard that stores your space hoppers, laser tag vests, hopes and dreams.

Regardless of how much you may or may not have enjoyed either the LABO concept, or the reality of the final product when you got it in your hands and started playing with it, we are about to witness the re-release of one of Nintendo's other - and much older - weirdo experiments in the form of the Virtual Boy (of which I am a huge fan) which is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online library on Switch 1 and 2.

Why do I mention this? Well, you see, with this new Virtual Boy launch, you can choose to buy a Virtual Boy replica itself, which is a bit expensive, or you can pick up a cheaper cardboard version, which will also do the trick.

Or! There could be the possibility of using your old Labo VR kit, so that all you need pay for is your NSO subscription to access the Virtual Boy games. Now, although this hasn't been confirmed — indeed there may be issues with lens compatibility (so we'll need to wait for the online tinkerers to sort it out for us) and the Switch 2 simply doesn't quite fit in the VR headset — it has got me thinking...what if we need to go dig out our cardboard sets again?

Dear God. Some of us will need to start looking around in random sheds and bins, attics and outhouses, for our old sets in time for the Virtual Boy re-release, certainly if we hoped to save a bit of cash-cash-money. And so, now that we're on the topic and everything, I wanna know where all of your Labo is now. Did you even buy any, huh?! Yes, you see, I'm redirecting my guilt over unbuilt toys at you, fellow Nintendo fan.

In fact, I'm gonna go ask some of the folks here at Nintendo Life HQ first, so have a read of that, and then jump down the bottom to join in with the comments!

PJ O' Reilly, Staff Writer - Boxed Away

I actually went mad when Labo came out (if you know me this isn't a surprise at all) and I ended up buying quite a lot of the stuff. In fact, I've just gone looking for the unbuilt bits and pieces, expecting not too much shame...but alas there's full packs of the stuff here! Ahem.

I did love building what I tried, though, I'm almost certain this leftover haul is a simply a case of me having had small children who weren't into it, and so it got ditched, rather than me failing to enjoy it. I also distinctly remember being very proud of my steering wheel, in much the same way someone who can't do anything is proud when they achieve something. Oh, and I was dead afraid of even starting the robot one, with all those bits of string and small toddlers in one room. No thanks.

Also, I didn't even get as far as building the all-important VR set...which was probably the best one in retrospect. Although, considering I've already pre-ordered the new Virtual Boy, I think I'll be fine without it, if indeed it turns out to be compatible at all.

Gavin Lane, Editor - It's a Virtual Reality

I only ever got the base Labo VR set — no robots or elephants or cardboard houses — and I have actually gotten the blaster out recently for a round of the hippo-baiting, fruit-shooting swimming pool game. It's a big hit with the kids.

Storage-wise, the blaster is a bit unwieldy, but it slides into an Ikea plastic tub with some random Lego just fine, along with the VR 'goggles'. Assuming the VB app functions in a similar way, you can be sure I'll be trying to hack together some makeshift solution using these goggles for Virtual Boy. Fingers crossed it's similar, because jeez, those VB accessory prices.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer - For Charity

I never actually bought any Labo kits. Is that enough to revoke my membership card to the Nintendo Fan Club? Surely not. I was at university when they all launched, and bulky cardboard doesn’t tend to fare well in cramped rooms with damp creeping in every corner. So yes, I gave them all a miss.



Also, I actually saw one of the Robot Kits looking a little worse for wear in a charity shop a few weeks back and almost considered picking it up. Fortunately, the thought of housing a massive, battered box in my office was enough to convince me otherwise!

There you have it. Whilst some of us here at NL defo owned one or some of the kits at some point, it does seem to be a case of something that had its time and has since been laid to rest.

I'm keeping my fingers crossed that the VR headset is compatible with the upcoming Switch Online library, because you know, as I sit here now, surrounded by these unopened sets that past me wasted money on, I reckon a little return to build what never got made first time around might just be in order.

Plus, on a final note, since I haven't actually played with the Labo VR kit, I've probably missed out on the part most worth buying. Nintendo did go to the trouble of making it compatible with a few games, let's remember.

With the likes of Smash Bros Ultimate (spectator and play solo matches in VR), Mario Odyssey (specific level segments and a VR concert hall) BOTW (eh...you can play the entire thing in VR, if you are mad for it), and Captain Toad Treasure Tracker, which I have heard is this VR kit's "killer app" in how it brings the entire puzzle game and it's 3D levels to life, it sounds an ingenious bit of kit, even if, for the most part people have tired of it and moved on.

Or have they?

Now, I want to hear all about your time with Labo; what you actually built, how fun it was, and where it all is now. So, make sure to jump into the comments and let me know how awful (or great!) you thought it was in hindsight. Oh, and why not let us know which Labo sets you owned, as well as which one was your fave overall, by taking part in our quick polls. Y'know, for science!

Right, I'm off to mod my Labo steering wheel with an empty toilet paper tube so I can control my car with my nose. See ya!

Which Nintendo Labo sets do/did you own? You may select up to 4 answers: Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Switch) Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Switch) Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit (Switch) Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit (Switch) None of it. Get rid of it! Which Nintendo Labo sets do/did you own? (224 votes) Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Switch) 25 % Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Switch) 11 % Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit (Switch) 14 % Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit (Switch) 24 % None of it. Get rid of it! 27 %

Do you still use any of your Nintendo Labo sets? Yes No Occasionally My what? Am I dying? Do you still use any of your Nintendo Labo sets? (130 votes) Yes 7 % No 42 % Occasionally 12 % My what? Am I dying? 39 %

Let us know all your Labo-related thoughts in the comments, and don't be shy to drop any pics of where it's now hiding...