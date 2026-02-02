French studio Seed for Seed — the developer behind Pile Up and Jump the Track — is bringing its cosy co-op RPG Baladins to Switch on 20th February 2026.

Blending the tabletop co-operative experience with unique RPG gameplay, you and three friends can team up to explore Gatherac to help save the land, help the locals, and experience your own unique adventure. You can get a good feel of what to expect from the PC release date trailer up top.

As you'd expect from a co-op experience, you can pick and choose what class/character you can play as, like a Cook, a Dancer, or a fire mage. Or you know, your typical RPG job — a Luxomancer, who can "think outside the box".

But biggest draw here is the choose-your-own-adventure approach. Your choices matter in this game, with every decision shaping your adventure, leading to a lot of replayability. Perhaps with different friends each time!

For a brief rundown on Baladins, here are some details from its Steam Page:

Features - Choose your own adventure! Bring joy to the people of Gatherac with 1-4 players and let your collective choices shape the fate of this unusual world. - Be a hero! Play as one of five unique classes, each with its own strengths and weaknesses, and watch your character grow as the story unfolds! - Play at your own pace! The story of the Baladins can be played in short sessions over the course of the whole campaign - Encounter a dragon! It wouldn’t be a fantasy roleplaying game without one!

And yes, this might be the second RPG of the day with a very Paper Mario-like aesthetic, but Baladins is much different, as you've likely gathered.

The game launched on Steam back in May 2024, and it sits on a Very Positive rating after 116 reviews — hopefully, this console release will bring the whimsical adventure to more people's attention.

Baladins launches on Switch on 20th February for $24.99 (or your regional equivalent). Let us know if you'll be checking this one out in the comments below.