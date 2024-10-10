Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

We were particularly enamoured by The Eternal Life of Goldman's stunning hand-drawn aesthetic when we first glimpsed it at this year's THQ Nordic Showcase, but today's behind-the-scenes deep dive has seriously blown our socks off.

On paper, this platforming adventure is as charming as they come. There's an adorable elderly protagonist, a mysterious backdrop packed with folklore and fairytale references, and what appears to be a sweet gameplay flow consisting of running, jumping and cane-whacking. But the visuals really are the scene-stealer here, and that's what the publisher's new video is all about.

In the above trailer, producer Andreas Schmiedecker runs us through the animation process that developer Weappy Studio has used to present Goldman as a cut above the rest. As the footage shows, everything in this platformer is hand-drawn and animated frame-by-frame without the help of any AI or other generation methods.

What this produces is an aesthetic that Schmiedecker puts between classic animated movies and Belgian comics — and we can see why. It looks really rather stunning and we're excited to see more of this one in the future.

The Eternal Life of Goldman's release date is still in the TBA realm at the moment, but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months and will update you with news as soon as we hear it.