With the dawn of new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge DLC, there must come a new physical release. Tribute Games' bodacious beat 'em up has seen a couple of boxed releases now, but we've got to admit, Limited Run Games' latest is totally tubular.

The all-new 'Ultimate Edition' (which includes both the Dimension Shellshock and Radical Reptiles DLC) can be purchased by itself, with the fresh physical retailing for $34.99 from the Limited Run Games website.

But we know you're just as keen to hear about the bonus goodies as we are, so let's dive into the Collector's Edition. This beefy bundle includes the physical 'Ultimate Edition' game, a complete three-disk soundtrack, a swanky gatefold box, three Shredder's Revenge lithographs, and (the pièce de résistance) four exclusive Playmate figures. Oof.

This bumper Collector's Edition is now available from the Limited Run Games website at the expectedly higher price of $124.99.

Now, here's the important bit. Pre-orders for both of the above are now available, but they will close on 3rd November. So, if you want to get your hands on the all-new physicals, you better do so in the coming weeks.

But that's not all from LRG as far as Shredder's Revenge is concerned. The company also announced Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles: Shredders Revenge Radical Remixes — a new soundtrack vinyl featuring NES-inspired remixes of Tee Lopes' wicked original score. These remixes feature inputs from the likes of Anamanaguchi, Button Masher, Keiji Yamagishi and Tomoya Tomita.

This soundtrack can either be purchased alone for $27.99 or as part of a four-LP vinyl boxset for $99.99 — containing the remixes and OG soundtracks from the base game and its two DLC expansions.

Not a bad line-up, eh? The physical game bundles are expected to ship at some point in March 2025, while the vinyls are arriving slightly earlier in January.