The Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase went out with a bang earlier this week with the announcement Sega's Yakuza Kiwami was on the way to the Switch this October.

If you were hoping for a physical version, it seems it might be digital-only eShop release. As highlighted by Nintendo Everything, a rough translation from the developer's 'X' account mentions how this title is "download distribution only".

This could change in the future, but for now, it seems this release will be exclusive to the Switch eShop when it arrives on 24th October 2024. You can learn more about Yakuza Kiwami in our original announcement post: