Update [Sat 12th Oct, 2024 02:30 BST]:

As many predicted, the physical Switch version of Yakuza Kiwami will be distributed by Limited Run Games. You can get the standard edition of the game for $34.99 USD (estimated to ship 1st - 31st March 2025) or a Classic Edition for $74.99 USD (estimated to ship 1st April - 30th April 2025).

Apart from a copy of the game, the Classic Edition also includes a slipcover, soundtrack, acylic standee, mesuking cards and character cards. Pre-orders for both versions are now live.

Original [Thu 10th Oct, 2024 03:30 BST]:

Although it was beginning to look like Yakuza Kiwami would be restricted to a "download distribution" on the Switch, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has now shared a promising update.

According to a brief message on its official social media account, there will be a "physical option" for Yakuza Kiwami on Switch. More updates will be shared in time, so stay tuned!

"Stay tuned for updates on a physical option as well"

Beyond this, no other details have been shared about the physical release just yet. When we find out more though, we'll be sure to let you know.

For now, the digital version of the game will be released later this month on 24th October 2024, with pre-orders now live for the eShop release in selection locations.