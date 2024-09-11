Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

Masahiro Sakurai is back with more words of wisdom in his latest YouTube video, which this time is a cautionary tale against long game runtimes.

To be clear, Sakurai isn't against putting hundreds of hours into a game — he even apologises for Smash Ultimate being such a time sink — but, he says, a game's length is something developers need to keep in mind throughout production.

Lengthy games can be offputting, or "extremely daunting," as Sakurai puts it, particularly for all those who have other tasks and hobbies on their plates. "If you have a game that takes hundreds of hours to finish," the legendary game designer notes, "keep in mind that players will weigh that time against all the other things they could be doing".

It might not be the hottest take from Mr. Smash Bros, but it's always great to get Sakurai's opinions on these things. What will we do when the channel comes to an end, eh?

Speaking of which, Sakurai took to Twitter to announce that this video is the final one in the 'Planning & Game Design' category. We still don't know exactly when the channel's grand finale will be released, but we do know that he's already wrapped filming it.