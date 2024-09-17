Zelda fans are constantly reimagining Link's classic adventures, and with this in mind, one talented individual known as Justin Bohemier has spent over four years transforming the Super Nintendo hit A Link to the Past into a procedurally-generated roguelike dungeon crawler.

Dungeons of Infinity is "not a ROM hack" and was developed in Gamemaker Studio "using the original assets" according to the creator. It includes "many new features and assets" and "special care was put in to ensure it still looks, feels and plays like the original game".

The goal is to descend through the dungeons until you encounter Link's nemesis Aghanim, and if you die, you'll restart at the beginning. Along the way, the dungeon layouts, enemies and items are randomly generated, so it's different every time you play, and there are "no continues or extra lives". Here's a look:

What do you think of an idea like this applied to Link's classic outing on SNES? Let us know in the comments.