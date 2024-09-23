If you have had so much as a passing interest in the pop music scene of late, you likely will have heard of Chappell Roan. This is the recipient of the VMA's Best New Artist Award and the voice behind such pop belters as 'Pink Pony Club,' 'HOT TO GO!,' 'Femininomenon' and more. She's also a casual DS admirer, it turns out — at least as far as its videography capabilities are concerned (thanks, Uproxx).

This was a revelation from Roan's recent stop at the Brixton O2 Academy on her Midwest Princess Tour, where she spotted a fan in the crowd snapping pics on the dual-screened device. "B***h, is that a DS?" the pop star lightheartedly pointed out between songs, "You keep taking photos on your DS, you keep doing it."

You can catch the full interaction — and Roan's elation at still seeing a (3)DS in use — in the following tweet from @PopBase:





“B*tch is that a DS?… You keep taking photos on your DS, you keep doing it” Chappell Roan jokingly reacts to a fan using a Nintendo DS to record at her concert:“B*tch is that a DS?… You keep taking photos on your DS, you keep doing it” pic.twitter.com/7lTAaEsK4M September 22, 2024

Oh, and if you were wondering what the footage would look like from the DS owner's perspective, we've got you covered there too. The audience member who brought their handheld along has uploaded the clips to Twitter, just brace yourself for some less-than-crisp audio

While we've noticed it somewhat increasing in popularity of late (our video producer Zion was looking for a StreetPass hit at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour last year), taking event photos on a DS is still a baller move, especially at a gig as sought-after as Roan's London leg of her tour. It's a sweet little exchange and we can't help but think that Roan seems more than a little impressed by it — why take photos on a phone, after all?