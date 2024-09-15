We've seen The Pokémon Company release all sorts of life-size Pokémon plush in the past and now the latest is officially available. The catch is it is only available through the Japanese Pokémon Center (for now).

It's Porygon (one of the OG Pokémon) and is available for roughly $391.20 USD (thanks, Kotaku). Here's a look at this new life-size release in all its glory:

As you can see, it can fit right in with your everyday activities! If we hear any news about a local release in the future, we'll let you know. Some of the previous life-size Pokémon locally released include Mareep, Snorlax, Spheal, Arcanine, Lucario and Slowpoke.

Would you be interested in housing a life-size Porygon? Let us know in the comments.